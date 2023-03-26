Air Industries Group Inc (AIRI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Air Industries Group Inc (AIRI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Air Industries Group Inc to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $14 million. Last quarter, Air Industries Group Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of $0.10. The stock fell by -1.01% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AIRI stock has fallen by -16.69%.

About Air Industries Group Inc

Air Industries Group is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Aerostructures and Electronics, Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components. The Aerostructures and Electronics segment includes a range of products from basic sheet metal components to integrated electronic assemblies and aircraft structures. The Complex Machining segment produces critical machined components and assemblies fabricated from hard metals, such as Inconel, titanium, and 300M. The Turbine Engine Components segment provides turn-key welded solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY.

