AIR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

AAR Corp. (AIR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. to post earnings of $0.78 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $525.92 million. Last quarter, AAR Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.75 on estimates of $0.70. The stock rose by 5.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AIR stock has risen by 30.81%.

Is AAR Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AIR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $60.00, implying upside potential of 2.85% from current levels.

AIR shares have gained about 18.46% in the past six months.

About AAR Corp.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment involves in delivery of airlift services; and design and manufacture of pallets, shelters, and containers used to support the military’s requirements for a mobile and agile force. The company was founded by Ira A. Eichner in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

