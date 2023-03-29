Aim Immunotech Inc. (AIM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Aim Immunotech Inc. (AIM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aim Immunotech Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $184 thousand. Last quarter, Aim Immunotech Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.13 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock rose by 4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AIM stock has risen by 25.00%.

About Aim Immunotech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of new drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

