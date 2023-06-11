AHT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Ashtead Group plc (AHT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ashtead Group plc to post earnings of $0.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.48 billion. Last quarter, Ashtead Group plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.92 on estimates of $0.88. The stock rose by 2.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AHT stock has risen by 14.54%.

Is Ashtead Group plc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AHT stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of p5,988.00, implying upside potential of 11.03% from current levels.

AHT shares have gained about 10.28% in the past six months.

About Ashtead Group plc

Ashtead Group PLC is a provider of equipment rental solutions. The company operates two business units: Sunbelt in the United States of America and Canada and A-Plant in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group offers industrial and construction equipment for rent, which can be used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. The fleet of equipment is composed mainly of aerial work platforms, forklifts, and earth moving equipment.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.