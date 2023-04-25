AGNPF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Algernon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. Last quarter, Algernon Pharmaceuticals missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock fell by -2.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AGNPF stock has fallen by -48.78%.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of repurposed therapeutic drugs. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded on January 22, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

