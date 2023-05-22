AFYA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Afya Limited Class A (AFYA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Afya Limited Class A to post earnings of 1.57 BRL per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at 676.53 million BRL. Last quarter, Afya Limited Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of 1.38 BRL on estimates of 1.42 BRL. The stock fell by -7.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AFYA stock has fallen by -26.56%.

Is Afya Limited Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AFYA stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.75, implying upside potential of 57.70% from current levels.

AFYA shares have lost about -18.51% in the past six months.

About Afya Limited Class A

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group in Brazil. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs and continuing medical education activities. The company operates through the following two segments: Education Services and Residency Preparatory & Specialization Programs. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory & Specialization Programs segment provides residency preparatory courses and medical post-graduate specialization programs, delivering printed and digital content, an online medical education platform and practical medical training. Afya was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.