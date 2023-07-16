AFXXF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

AFRY AB Class B (AFXXF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AFRY AB Class B to post earnings of SEK2.63 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK6.7 billion. Last quarter, AFRY AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.85 on estimates of SEK3.20. The stock rose by 6.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AFXXF stock has fallen by -0.31%.

About AFRY AB Class B

AF Poyry AB is an engineering and consulting firm with projects in energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It develops solutions for public and private clients and has capabilities to serve all regions of the world. The company leans on experience and offers advice for product development and production systems. The business divisions are: industry, infrastructure, international, and technology. It constructs plants and provides market analysis for power generation, manufacturing facilities, and refining chemicals. Infrastructure projects provide sustainable and technological solutions for railways, roads, and other transportation networks. Sales are concentrated in Europe, and the company strengthens customer relationships by providing customized services.

