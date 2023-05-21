AFMD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Affimed Therapeutics (AFMD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Affimed Therapeutics to post earnings of -EUR0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR5.69 million. Last quarter, Affimed Therapeutics missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.22 on estimates of -EUR0.19. The stock fell by -6.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AFMD stock has fallen by -10.74%.

Is Affimed Therapeutics Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AFMD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $4.67, implying upside potential of 332.41% from current levels.

AFMD shares have lost about -50.00% in the past six months.

About Affimed Therapeutics

Affimed NV engages in discovering and developing of targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its pipelines include Innate Cell Engagers and T Cell Engagers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

