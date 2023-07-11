AEHR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Aehr Test (AEHR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aehr Test to post earnings of $0.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $22.01 million. Last quarter, Aehr Test beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.16 on estimates of $0.14. The stock fell by -16.66% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AEHR stock has risen by 116.31%.

About Aehr Test

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

