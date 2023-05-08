ADVM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Last quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.33 on estimates of -$0.36. The stock fell by -0.42% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ADVM stock has risen by 26.19%.

Is Adverum Biotechnologies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ADVM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.50, implying upside potential of 209.56% from current levels.

ADVM shares have gained about 10.63% in the past six months.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

