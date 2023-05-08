Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $986.24 million. Last quarter, Advantage Solutions Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.16 on estimates of $0.15. The stock rose by 17.04% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ADV stock has fallen by -43.84%.

About Advantage Solutions Inc

