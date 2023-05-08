ADRNY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $23.55 billion. Last quarter, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.77 on estimates of $0.65. The stock rose by 7.60% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ADRNY stock has risen by 22.44%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

