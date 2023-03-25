Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. Last quarter, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.26 on estimates of -$0.27. The stock rose by 5.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ABOS stock has fallen by -25.48%.

Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ABOS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.50, implying upside potential of 371.94% from current levels.

ABOS shares have lost about -15.33% in the past six months.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target what we believe to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead drug candidate, ACU193, is a subclass monoclonal antibody which selectively targets amyloid-beta oligomers.

