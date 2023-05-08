ACRX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Acelrx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.79 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.65 million. Last quarter, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.00 on estimates of -$0.51. The stock fell by -6.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ACRX stock has fallen by -70.84%.

About Acelrx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

