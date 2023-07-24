Acerinox SA (0OIQ) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Acerinox SA (0OIQ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Acerinox SA to post earnings of €0.56 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.76 billion. Last quarter, Acerinox SA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.52 on estimates of €0.32. The stock rose by 3.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0OIQ stock has risen by 9.28%.

Is Acerinox SA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0OIQ stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €13.53, implying upside potential of 36.65% from current levels.

0OIQ shares have gained about 1.65% in the past six months.

About Acerinox SA

Acerinox SA is a Spain-based stainless steel maker. Its flat stainless steel segment, which accounts for majority of the company’s revenue, produces and distributes slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles and flat bars. Its long stainless steel segment produces and sells bars, angles, wires and wire rod. It has six stainless steel factories, three manufacturing flat and long products in Spain, one producing flat products in South Africa, one producing flat and long products in United States and one producing flat steel products in Malaysia. The company’s products are used in automotive, electrics, home appliances, and other items. America, Europe and Asia are the top three markets for Acerinox.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.