Accenture Plc (ACN) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Accenture Plc (ACN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Accenture Plc to post earnings of $3.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16.5 billion. Last quarter, Accenture Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.69 on estimates of $2.52. The stock rose by 7.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ACN stock has risen by 20.71%.

Is Accenture Plc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ACN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $332.93, implying upside potential of 4.19% from current levels.

ACN shares have gained about 22.99% in the past six months.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc is a multinational professional services company, which provides management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The company generates revenues from five industry groups, including Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; and Resources. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.