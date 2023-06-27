ACCD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Accolade, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $90.82 million. Last quarter, Accolade, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.42 on estimates of -$0.42. The stock fell by -15.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ACCD stock has risen by 67.08%.

Is Accolade, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ACCD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $15.75, implying upside potential of 28.78% from current levels.

ACCD shares have gained about 70.10% in the past six months.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. it generates revenue through providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.

