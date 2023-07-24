Acadian Timber (ADN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Acadian Timber (ADN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Acadian Timber to post earnings of C$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$17.48 million. Last quarter, Acadian Timber beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.33 on estimates of C$0.27. The stock rose by 1.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ADN stock has risen by 13.20%.

Is Acadian Timber Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ADN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of C$16.50, implying upside potential of 0.92% from current levels.

ADN shares have gained about 2.23% in the past six months.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The firm has approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian timberland is the operators in New Brunswick and Maine. It generates a majority of its revenue from New Brunswick. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

