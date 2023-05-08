ABN AMRO Group N.V. (0RDM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

ABN AMRO Group N.V. (0RDM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ABN AMRO Group N.V. to post earnings of EUR0.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR2.05 billion. Last quarter, ABN AMRO Group N.V. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.52 on estimates of EUR0.21. The stock rose by 8.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RDM stock has risen by 10.83%.

Is ABN AMRO Group N.V. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0RDM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR19.00, implying upside potential of 36.27% from current levels.

0RDM shares have gained about 36.83% in the past six months.

About ABN AMRO Group N.V.

Geographically, ABN Amro’s business is largely confined to the Netherlands, which accounted for 90% of its profit before tax in 2018. Operationally, retail and commercial banking is by far its most important, made up 70% of its operating profit in 2018.

