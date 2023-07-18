AAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc to post earnings of $1.58 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $13.74 billion. Last quarter, American Airlines Group Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.04. The stock rose by 1.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AAL stock has risen by 42.70%.

Is American Airlines Group Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AAL stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $19.04, implying upside potential of 4.73% from current levels.

AAL shares have gained about 9.25% in the past six months.

About American Airlines Group Inc

AMR Corp. provides scheduled passenger, freight and mail services. The company provides services through its wholly owned subsidiaries which include American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Eagle Holding Corporation. The American Airlines, Inc. provides scheduled jet service to various destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation owns two regional airlines which do business as ‘American Eagle’ which include American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. which in turn collectively known as the American Eagle carriers. It also contracts with independently owned regional airlines, which does business as AmericanConnection. The company was founded in October 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

