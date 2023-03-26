Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.67 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.82 million. Last quarter, Aadi Bioscience, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.68 on estimates of -$0.74. The stock rose by 2.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AADI stock has fallen by -41.10%.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for ocular diseases. Its product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company was founded by Joseph H. Garder on November 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

