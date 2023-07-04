A1A Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Atrium Ljungberg AB Class B (A1A) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Atrium Ljungberg AB Class B to post earnings of SEK2.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK708.68 million. Last quarter, Atrium Ljungberg AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.50 on estimates of SEK2.14. The stock fell by -0.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, A1A stock has risen by 5.22%.

About Atrium Ljungberg AB Class B

Atrium Ljungberg AB is a general real estate company that operates from multiple segments, including project development, project construction, and property management. Atrium’s portfolio includes retail, office, residential, and educational facilities. The vast majority of revenue is generated from its business property management operations, followed by construction activity. The company generates all of its revenue in Sweden. Atrium considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

