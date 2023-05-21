A Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Agilent Technologies (A) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.67 billion. Last quarter, Agilent Technologies beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.37 on estimates of $1.31. The stock fell by -3.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, A stock has fallen by -13.75%.

Is Agilent Technologies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for A stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $163.60, implying upside potential of 26.95% from current levels.

A shares have lost about -10.93% in the past six months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is an analytical instrumentation development and manufacturing company. The company provides instruments, software, services, consumables, and expertise to address the full range of scientific and laboratory management needs.

