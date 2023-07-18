9ZQ Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (9ZQ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB to post earnings of SEK4.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.26 billion. Last quarter, Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.65 on estimates of SEK0.08. The stock fell by -6.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 9ZQ stock has fallen by -9.81%.

About Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB

Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S is a producer and supplier of waterproofing products and services for buildings and infrastructure. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and Installation Services. It offers roofing products, building products, EPDM products (ethylene, propylene, diene, monomer) and various installation services. The company is well known in the market through brands such as AL-Katot, Hetag Tagmaterialer, Kerabit, KerabitPro, Mataki, Nortett, Phonix Tag Materialer, SealEco, and Trebolit. Geographically, it operates in Sweden, Noway, Denmark, Finland, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Most of the firm’s revenue gets derived from the Products & Solutions segment.

