9JR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Huddlestock Fintech AS (9JR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Huddlestock Fintech AS to post earnings of NOK0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK16 million. Last quarter, Huddlestock Fintech AS missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.05 on estimates of -NOK0.01. The stock fell by -4.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 9JR stock has fallen by -21.90%.

About Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is a wealth and asset management technology company. The company develops software as a service solution for digitizing work processes for custody banks, asset managers and retail trading venues. The data centric platform allows customers to offer a differentiated real-time product that reduces cost and increases efficiency. Its Fintech’s technology enables end-to-end digital services such as onboarding, client communication, reporting, order execution and portfolio management, all executed on the same platform. It has two main products: Apex (Custody) and Bedrock (Connectivity).

