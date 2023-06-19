9II Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Biovica International AB Class B (9II) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biovica International AB Class B to post earnings of -SEK0.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2 million. Last quarter, Biovica International AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.40 on estimates of -SEK0.60. The stock rose by 2.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 9II stock has fallen by -26.00%.

About Biovica International AB Class B

Biovica International AB is a biotech company. It develops and commercializes blood-based diagnostic tests with biomarkers that improve monitoring and evaluation of modern cancer treatments. Through collaboration with world- leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies, it promotes the trend in healthcare for personalized treatment, with a primary focus on patient survival and benefits to society. DiviTum is manufactured by the company and sold as a kit consisting of a reaction plate with reagents that have been optimized for ELISA applications.

