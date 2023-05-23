97Q Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kid ASA (97Q) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kid ASA to post earnings of -NOK0.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK608.88 million. Last quarter, Kid ASA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK3.91 on estimates of NOK3.15. The stock rose by 5.66% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 97Q stock has risen by 9.89%.

About Kid ASA

Kid ASA is a home textile retailer in Norway. The company offers a full range of home and interior products which includes textiles, curtains, bed linens and other interior products. It sells its products through its own stores as well as through an online sales platform under the brand of Dekosol and Nordun. Traditional products of the company account for a majority of its revenue and remaining part gets covered by trend line products. The majority of its revenue comes from Norway region stores.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.