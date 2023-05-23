8KT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Desert Control AS (8KT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Desert Control AS to post earnings of -NOK0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1 million. Last quarter, Desert Control AS missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.85 on estimates of -NOK0.19. The stock rose by 7.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 8KT stock has fallen by -58.68%.

About Desert Control AS

Desert Control AS is a climate technology company specialized in reclaiming degraded soil and turning desert sand into fertile soil. The patented product LNC (Liquid Natural Clay) is a liquid clay compound that enables sand and degraded soil to retain water and nutrients.

