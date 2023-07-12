7VS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Vitec Software Group AB Class B (7VS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vitec Software Group AB Class B to post earnings of SEK2.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK663 million. Last quarter, Vitec Software Group AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.01 on estimates of SEK2.02. The stock fell by -0.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 7VS stock has risen by 16.52%.

About Vitec Software Group AB Class B

Vitec Software Group AB is a software company in Vertical Market Software in the Nordic region. The company provides software for the pharmacy market, automotive and machine industry, banks and insurance companies, healthcare companies, real estate agents, and the education sector. Its segments comprise Auto, Energy, Real Estate, Finance & Insurance, Environment, Estate Agents and Education & Health.

