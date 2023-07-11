6TF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

TF Bank AB (6TF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect TF Bank AB to post earnings of SEK4.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK463.33 million. Last quarter, TF Bank AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK4.07 on estimates of SEK4.00. The stock rose by 3.62% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 6TF stock has fallen by -11.86%.

About TF Bank AB

TF Bank AB is an internet-based niche bank which offers consumer banking services and Ecommerce Solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. It is engaged in deposit and lending operations for private individuals in Sweden and Finland, as well as cross-border lending operations in Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland. The company operates through three segments Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions, and Credit Cards.

