66B Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bonava AB Class B (66B) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bonava AB Class B to post earnings of SEK1.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK3.64 billion. Last quarter, Bonava AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.36 on estimates of SEK0.22. The stock fell by -3.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 66B stock has fallen by -43.69%.

About Bonava AB Class B

Bonava AB is a Swedish residential development company. It acts as a developer of residential housing in northern Europe. The company is engaged in developing and selling affordable and sustainable homes to consumers and investors in selected markets in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia, and Latvia. Bonava provides multi-family housing and single-family housing and develops homes for consumers and investors, such as pension funds, jointly with municipalities and other stakeholders. Its product segments are categorized as Affordable, Core and High-end. Bonava operates in the Berlin, Hamburg, Baltic coast, Saxony, Rhien-Ruhr, Cologne/ Bonn, Rhien-Main and Rhine-Neckar/Stuttgart regions.

