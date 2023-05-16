57U0 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Sikri Holding AS (57U0) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sikri Holding AS to post earnings of -NOK0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK262 million. Last quarter, Sikri Holding AS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK0.22 on estimates of NOK0.00. The stock rose by 3.90% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 57U0 stock has fallen by -11.05%.

About Sikri Holding AS

Sikri Holding AS is a software company. The company specializes in offering digital solutions to companies in the Nordic region. It provides digital solutions for case management and archive systems. The company provides solutions like RiskManager, eByggesak, Cloud, Lekdommer, and Sak-Arkiv.

