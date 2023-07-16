52X Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (52X) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Magle Chemoswed Holding AB to post earnings of SEK0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK43.7 million. Last quarter, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.10 on estimates of SEK0.16. The stock rose by 3.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 52X stock has risen by 11.82%.

About Magle Chemoswed Holding AB

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB is a contract development and manufacturing organization that serves companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry on a contract basis. It provides comprehensive services from product development through product manufacturing. The company’s products portfolio includes Warfarin sodium, Melperone hydrochloride, Isradipine, Amantadine sulfate, and Benserazide hydrochloride.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.