47H Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Humana AB (47H) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Humana AB to post earnings of SEK0.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2.36 billion. Last quarter, Humana AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.94 on estimates of SEK0.24. The stock rose by 20.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 47H stock has fallen by -35.71%.

About Humana AB

Humana AB is a provider of private care services in Nordic region. It offers services including individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and housing with special service. The company generates its major revenue from personal assistance services.

