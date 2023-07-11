3SX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

OKEA ASA (3SX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect OKEA ASA to post earnings of NOK1.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1.7 billion. Last quarter, OKEA ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK2.18 on estimates of NOK3.43. The stock rose by 2.07% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 3SX stock has fallen by -13.27%.

About OKEA ASA

Okea ASA is an independent oil producer. The company’s only reportable segment is the development and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Its operation includes Draugen Field, Gjoa Field, Ivar Aasen, Grevling and Yme.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.