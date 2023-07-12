3RE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Rejlers AB Class B (3RE) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rejlers AB Class B to post earnings of SEK2.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.07 billion. Last quarter, Rejlers AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.13 on estimates of SEK3.39. The stock fell by -0.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 3RE stock has fallen by -2.73%.

About Rejlers AB Class B

Rejlers AB offers technical consulting services. The company offers services to customers in the areas of buildings and properties, energy, construction and property, industry, and infrastructure. Rejlers’ operations are divided into three segments: Rejlers Sweden, Rejlers Finland, and Rejlers Norway. Rejlers consultancy services include project management, project engineering, programming, design, and commissioning.

