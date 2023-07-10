3FB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Bulten AB (3FB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/12/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bulten AB to post earnings of SEK2.81 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.29 billion. Last quarter, Bulten AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.57 on estimates of SEK3.04. The stock rose by 5.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 3FB stock has risen by 58.27%.

About Bulten AB

Bulten AB develops, produces and markets fasteners in the European automotive industry. The company’s product range includes customer-specific standard products to specialist, customized fasteners. It also provides technical development, line-feeding, logistics, material, and production expertise services. Bulten has its manufacturing unit in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Bielsko-Biala, China, Beijing and Russia and it receives most of its income from northern Europe.

