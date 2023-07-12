2I40 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

TagMaster AB Class B (2I40) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect TagMaster AB Class B to post earnings of SEK0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK97.8 million. Last quarter, TagMaster AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.00 on estimates of -SEK0.10. The stock rose by 3.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 2I40 stock has risen by 16.50%.

About TagMaster AB Class B

TagMaster AB is engaged in technology business sector. The company develops and sells advanced sensor systems and solutions based on radio, radar and camera technologies. The company’s products are used in the areas of parking, traffic situations, electronic toll systems, and public transport. The company operates through various business segments that are Traffic and Rail. The Traffic segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to the Asia Pacific, America’s and the European, Middle East, and Africa regions.

