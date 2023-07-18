2GP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Alimak Group AB (2GP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Alimak Group AB to post earnings of SEK1.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.74 billion. Last quarter, Alimak Group AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.67 on estimates of SEK1.50. The stock rose by 7.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 2GP stock has risen by 33.20%.

About Alimak Group AB

Alimak Group AB provides vertical access solutions to the permanently and temporarily installed products designed for residential, industrial, commercial and construction applications. The company has four segments: Construction equipment, Industrial equipment, Rental and Aftersales. The construction equipment segment designs develop, manufactures and distributes hoists for temporary installations. The industrial equipment segment develops and distributes elevators for permanent installations. The rental segment offers renting and service of equipment made by the firm’s other business segments. The Aftersales segment provides service, spare parts, upgrades and training for equipment made by the group. The industrial segment generates most of the revenue.

