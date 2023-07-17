2AI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Qliro AB (2AI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Qliro AB to post earnings of SEK0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK115 million. Last quarter, Qliro AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.06 on estimates of SEK0.06. The stock rose by 0.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 2AI stock has risen by 87.80%.

About Qliro AB

Qliro AB is a fintech company that offers online payment solutions. The company offers payment solutions to merchants and their customers in the Nordic region as well as digital banking services to consumers in Sweden. The payment solutions are offered through an infrastructure that enables merchants to offer their customers flexible payment options, including invoices and installments, in a complete checkout solution.

