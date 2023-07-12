1TI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Exsitec Holding AB (1TI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Exsitec Holding AB to post earnings of SEK1.74 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK192 million. Last quarter, Exsitec Holding AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.10 on estimates of SEK1.60. The stock rose by 2.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 1TI stock has risen by 6.22%.

About Exsitec Holding AB

Exsitec Holding AB is a specialist in digitizing the operations of small and medium-sized companies with the help of business systems, decision support and tailored business applications. The company is a reseller of software in areas such as business systems, decision support, electronic invoice management and CRM / customer management and delivers based on these complete solutions that work together with the customer’s other IT systems. Exsitec is also a reseller for about ten external software vendors and when customers choose a particular software, it receives a portion of revenues.

