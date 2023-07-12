1PG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Aker BioMarine ASA (1PG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aker BioMarine ASA to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $82.87 million. Last quarter, Aker BioMarine ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.15 on estimates of -$0.08. The stock fell by -1.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 1PG stock has fallen by -21.00%.

About Aker BioMarine ASA

Aker BioMarine ASA produces & sells high value marine ingredients derived from krill. These marine ingredients are used in health promoting dietary supplements for humans & in growth and health promoting feed additives for farmed fish and animal feed.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.