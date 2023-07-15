1E2 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Gofore Plc (1E2) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gofore Plc to post earnings of €0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €47.2 million. Last quarter, Gofore Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.43 on estimates of €0.36. The stock rose by 2.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 1E2 stock has risen by 8.69%.

About Gofore Plc

Gofore PLC is a digital services company. The company offers services that help operators in the private and public sectors to face digital change. The company offers services such as Digital transformation advisory, agile software development, service design, cloud technology, data & analytics, Digital quality assurance, and testing automation. The vast majority of its revenue comes from Finland.

