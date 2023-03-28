1&1 Drillisch (0E6Y) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

1&1 Drillisch (0E6Y) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect 1&1 Drillisch to post earnings of EUR0.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1.02 billion. Last quarter, 1&1 Drillisch beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.55 on estimates of EUR0.50. The stock fell by -1.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0E6Y stock has fallen by -6.89%.

Is 1&1 Drillisch Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0E6Y stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of EUR15.04, implying upside potential of 38.18% from current levels.

0E6Y shares have lost about -21.19% in the past six months.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG is a network-independent telecommunications provider in Germany. The company’s products and services include DSL, mobile voice and data services.

