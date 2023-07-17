0XXT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Atlas Copco AB (0XXT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Copco AB to post earnings of SEK1.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK40.87 billion. Last quarter, Atlas Copco AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.34 on estimates of SEK1.20. The stock rose by 14.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0XXT stock has risen by 23.13%.

Is Atlas Copco AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0XXT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of SEK161.33, implying upside potential of 6.69% from current levels.

0XXT shares have gained about 15.13% in the past six months.

About Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco is a 140-year-old Swedish company and a pioneer in air compression technology. Today, the company is still the world’s leading air compressor manufacturer, with around 25% market share. Atlas Copco’s product portfolio includes power tools and vacuum pumps, commonly used by its diverse compression customer base. Atlas Copco generates revenue from three sources: initial equipment sales, spare parts, and maintenance. The company’s worldwide operations span 180 countries.

