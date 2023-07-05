0XPX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Fabege AB (0XPX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/07/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fabege AB to post earnings of SEK1.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK838.63 million. Last quarter, Fabege AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.08 on estimates of SEK0.97. The stock fell by -3.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0XPX stock has fallen by -8.54%.

Is Fabege AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0XPX stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of SEK69.65, implying downside potential of -14.38% from current levels.

0XPX shares have lost about -11.50% in the past six months.

About Fabege AB

Fabege AB is a real estate company that focuses on commercial properties. Fabege works to develop modern offices, housing, and a broad range of services with strategic partners. The company reports three core segments: property management, which rents properties to long-term tenants; property development, which improves and redesigns properties according to tenant requirements; and transactions, which includes the acquisition and sale of properties. The property management segment makes up the vast majority of revenue. Fabege generates all of its revenue in Stockholm and surrounding areas in Sweden.

