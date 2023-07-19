0RG8 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (0RG8) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sartorius Stedim Biotech to post earnings of €2.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €721.14 million. Last quarter, Sartorius Stedim Biotech missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €1.69 on estimates of €3.16. The stock fell by -8.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RG8 stock has fallen by -22.12%.

Is Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0RG8 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €306.33, implying upside potential of 31.43% from current levels.

0RG8 shares have lost about -25.08% in the past six months.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is the leading provider of tools for biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. Parent Sartorius AG has a 74% stake in the company, with 85% voting control. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (40% of 2019 sales), the Americas (35%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius Stedim Biotech employs over 6,200 people and has operations in more than 20 countries.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.