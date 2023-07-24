0R8S Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.P.A. (0R8S) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.P.A. to post earnings of €0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €239.56 million. Last quarter, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.P.A. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.10 on estimates of €0.09. The stock fell by -0.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0R8S stock has risen by 26.74%.

Is Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.P.A. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0R8S stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €13.59, implying upside potential of 16.30% from current levels.

0R8S shares have gained about 18.51% in the past six months.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.P.A.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA is an Italy based company engaged in telecommunication industry. It operates wireless telecom facilities & equipment and telecommunications & distribution of television and radio signals. The company offers integrated hosting services, including the provision of maintenance, monitoring, and security management services of the premises and the technological systems, as well as tower rental services; and plans, designs, and constructs radio networks. The company earns revenue from Telecom Italia. It provides raw-land sites, rooftop suites, small cells, distributed antenna system and wireless network solutions to its customers.

