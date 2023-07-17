0R3W Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Thule Group AB (0R3W) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Thule Group AB to post earnings of SEK4.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2.99 billion. Last quarter, Thule Group AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.62 on estimates of SEK2.04. The stock rose by 5.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0R3W stock has risen by 38.61%.

Is Thule Group AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0R3W stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of SEK310.00, implying upside potential of 2.50% from current levels.

0R3W shares have gained about 19.88% in the past six months.

About Thule Group AB

Thule Group AB is a manufacturer of sports and outdoor products. The company’s product portfolio includes roof racks, bike racks, rooftop tents, camera bags, hiking backpacks and luggage, bicycle trailers, and tents for RVs, among others. The business is divided into two operating segments based on geographical regions: Region Europe & ROW, and Region Americas. A vast majority of the company’s revenue is earned by the sports & cargo carrier products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the European and Nordic regions. While the company produces products under several different brands, the core Thule brand accounts for the vast majority of net sales.

