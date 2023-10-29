0QW0 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

arGEN X (0QW0) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect arGEN X to post earnings of -€1.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €287.68 million. Last quarter, arGEN X missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -€1.54 on estimates of -€1.53. The stock fell by -0.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QW0 stock has risen by 25.16%.

Is arGEN X Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0QW0 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €560.00, implying upside potential of 27.33% from current levels.

0QW0 shares have gained about 27.42% in the past six months.

About arGEN X

argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.

